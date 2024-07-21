Bitcicoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.09 Million (BITCI)

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Bitcicoin has a market cap of $8.12 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcicoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcicoin has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcicoin Coin Profile

Bitcicoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 20,872,348,887 coins and its circulating supply is 8,454,450,324 coins. The official website for Bitcicoin is www.bitcichain.com/en. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicomtr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcicoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcicom.

Buying and Selling Bitcicoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin (BITCI), developed by Bitci Technology, is the main coin of the Bitcichain blockchain, a private PoA network. It’s used for transaction fees and fast transfers within the Bitci ecosystem. BITCI supports various applications, including Fan Tokens and NFT projects, and is integrated with real-world businesses. Bitci Technology, responsible for Bitcicoin’s development, was established in 2018 in Turkey.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

