BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.86

Shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.86 and traded as low as $1.59. BIO-key International shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 4,258 shares.

BIO-key International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 14th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 340.45% and a negative net margin of 96.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.