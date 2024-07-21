BHP Group (LON:BHP) PT Lowered to GBX 2,650 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,720 ($35.27) to GBX 2,650 ($34.37) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BHP. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.01) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.23) to GBX 2,000 ($25.94) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,652.50 ($34.40).

Get BHP Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BHP Group

BHP Group Stock Down 1.1 %

BHP Group Company Profile

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 2,150 ($27.88) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £109.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,885.96, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.86. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,124 ($27.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,707.50 ($35.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,284.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,318.84.

(Get Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.