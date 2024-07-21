Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) PT Raised to $31.00 at Hovde Group

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Hovde Group from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Hovde Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

BHLB stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $27.97.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $174.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.46 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

