Beldex Self Reported Market Cap Hits $311.82 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0467 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $311.82 million and approximately $6.48 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,491.12 or 0.05179596 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00047223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00015217 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011763 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009489 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,994,339 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,294,339 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

