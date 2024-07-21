Beldex (BDX) One Day Volume Hits $6.44 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. During the last week, Beldex has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0467 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $311.55 million and approximately $6.44 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,493.31 or 0.05217689 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00043680 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009086 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00015010 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009552 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,993,344 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,293,344 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.