Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Receives $18.95 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.95.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bausch + Lomb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore decreased their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb
Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance
Shares of BLCO stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. Bausch + Lomb has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $20.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%. Bausch + Lomb’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bausch + Lomb
Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.
