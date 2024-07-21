Barrick Gold Corp to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GOLD. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $18.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.51. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $19.45.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 3,105,335 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $56,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,220 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,051,755 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after acquiring an additional 169,350 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $1,331,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,651 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 73,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

