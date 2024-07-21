BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.
BankUnited Price Performance
BKU stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.35. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.87.
BankUnited Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 50.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling
In other BankUnited news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,482 shares in the company, valued at $394,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About BankUnited
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
