BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BankUnited Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $36.86 on Friday. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $37.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.95.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In related news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,752.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

