Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

BAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.92.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE BAC opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.96. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $559,278,840.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,020,161,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,958,509,063.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,984,363 shares of company stock worth $1,089,448,152. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,489.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of America

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.