Banco Santander S.A. Sells 332,280 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 332,280 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth $20,071,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 381,810 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth about $3,122,000. Artia Global Partners LP acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth about $1,962,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 376,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

Shares of OCUL stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $7.85. 1,168,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,293. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 21.39 and a quick ratio of 21.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $14.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.43 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 76.64% and a negative net margin of 192.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

