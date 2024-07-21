Banco Santander S.A. Sells 1,049 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,712,000 after buying an additional 962,073 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Targa Resources by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 45,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 290,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,486,000 after acquiring an additional 178,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $1,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,396,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,396,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $787,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,744,306.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,691 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,632. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.37. 1,552,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,025. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.83 and a 200-day moving average of $108.94. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $136.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRGP

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.