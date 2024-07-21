Banco Santander S.A. Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 52,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE OKE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.47. 3,093,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,576. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $86.20. The firm has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

About ONEOK



ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

