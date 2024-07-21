Banco Santander S.A. Has $884,000 Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTR. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,947,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ventas by 405.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 171,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,532,000 after buying an additional 137,327 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 4,831.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 231,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,556,000 after buying an additional 227,154 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,560,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,858. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -947.32%.

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

