Banco Santander S.A. Buys 18,133 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) by 139.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,133 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GMF. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,326,000. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 67,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of GMF traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $110.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,734. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.61. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.51 and a fifty-two week high of $116.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

