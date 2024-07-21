Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Barclays

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BIDU. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $179.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Baidu from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.60.

Shares of BIDU opened at $90.37 on Wednesday. Baidu has a 1 year low of $85.08 and a 1 year high of $156.98. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.82 and a 200-day moving average of $102.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Baidu by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

