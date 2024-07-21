B. Riley Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:RILYP)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.
B. Riley Financial Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RILYP opened at $19.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.57. B. Riley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37.
About B. Riley Financial
