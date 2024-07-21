B. Riley Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:RILYP)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.

B. Riley Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RILYP opened at $19.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.57. B. Riley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

About B. Riley Financial

(Get Free Report)

Read More

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.