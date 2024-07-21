Axie Infinity (AXS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $947.88 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $6.40 or 0.00009404 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $947.88 million and $32.05 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00010511 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,092.79 or 1.00003521 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000991 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011538 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00073360 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,032,314 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 148,006,467.50327384 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.33942128 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 465 active market(s) with $28,054,519.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars.

