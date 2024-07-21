Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Posts Earnings Results

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 30.45%.
Atlas Copco Stock Down 1.3 %
ATLKY opened at $17.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.59. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Atlas Copco Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atlas Copco
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.