Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Posts Earnings Results

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 30.45%.

Atlas Copco Stock Down 1.3 %

ATLKY opened at $17.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.59. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

