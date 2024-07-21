Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.63

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.63 and traded as low as $32.40. Associated British Foods shares last traded at $32.70, with a volume of 2,628 shares trading hands.

Associated British Foods Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.05.

Associated British Foods Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.2077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

