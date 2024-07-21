ASD 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.43 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last seven days, ASD has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for about $0.0406 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $26.81 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010462 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00009336 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,838.07 or 0.99834660 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000913 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011545 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00072776 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04017206 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,410,311.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

