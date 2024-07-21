Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASAN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, July 15th. HSBC raised shares of Asana from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Get Asana alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ASAN

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of Asana stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79. Asana has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $24.81.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.53 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Asana will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Asana

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $64,737.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 384,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,742.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,050,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,754,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,999 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $64,737.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 384,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,742.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,976 in the last 90 days. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $25,246,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,032,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,456,000 after purchasing an additional 854,355 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,326,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,462,000 after purchasing an additional 490,823 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $7,500,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,782,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,891,000 after purchasing an additional 235,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

(Get Free Report

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.