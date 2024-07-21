Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ (ARWR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $60.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $39.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 140.72% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at $704,078.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at $704,078.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,264.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

