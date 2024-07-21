ArriVent BioPharma, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on July 24th (NASDAQ:AVBP)

ArriVent BioPharma’s (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 24th. ArriVent BioPharma had issued 9,722,222 shares in its IPO on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $174,999,996 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of AVBP stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66. ArriVent BioPharma has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $25.95.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. On average, research analysts expect that ArriVent BioPharma will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the first quarter worth $70,174,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in ArriVent BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $11,586,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ArriVent BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $9,922,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ArriVent BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $2,711,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

