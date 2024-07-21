Ark (ARK) Trading Up 26.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ark (ARK) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 21st. Ark has a total market cap of $72.91 million and approximately $21.13 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ark has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000891 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000651 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001587 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001211 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 182,272,362 coins and its circulating supply is 182,272,402 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

