Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Aptiv worth $17,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% in the first quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 21,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. StockNews.com lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

APTV traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.87. 5,526,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579,039. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $113.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

