AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ANGO. Oppenheimer raised shares of AngioDynamics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.25.

ANGO stock opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $287.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $9.43.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 61.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 29,577 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 87,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

