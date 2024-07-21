ANDY One Day Volume Hits $4.82 Million (ANDY)

ANDY (ANDY) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One ANDY token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ANDY has a market capitalization of $140.05 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of ANDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ANDY has traded up 61.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ANDY Token Profile

ANDY was first traded on March 7th, 2024. ANDY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ANDY is www.boysclubandy.com. ANDY’s official Twitter account is @andycoinonerc.

Buying and Selling ANDY

According to CryptoCompare, “ANDY (ETH) (ANDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANDY (ETH) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000. The last known price of ANDY (ETH) is 0.00014422 USD and is down -5.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $4,762,477.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.boysclubandy.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

