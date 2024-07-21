Analysts Set Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target at $35.43

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair downgraded Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Wolfspeed from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolfspeed

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

In other news, Director Marvin Riley bought 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 41.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 385.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the first quarter valued at $1,621,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 273,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 23,749 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Shares of WOLF opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. Wolfspeed has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 27.37% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The company had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

