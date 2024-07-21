Analysts Set Expectations for Xerox Holdings Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xerox in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Xerox’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Xerox’s FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on XRX. StockNews.com upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.58. Xerox has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $19.78.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

