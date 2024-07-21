Analysts Set AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Price Target at £105.53

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is £105.53 ($136.86).
AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 71 ($0.92) to GBX 74 ($0.96) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a £125 ($162.11) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a £110 ($142.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
