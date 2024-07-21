Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $26,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Argus upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.89.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:AMP traded down $7.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $410.89. The company had a trading volume of 616,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,397. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $306.63 and a 12-month high of $449.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.24.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

