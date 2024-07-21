Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 611,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24,260 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.7% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $93,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $147,246,000. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.39. The company had a trading volume of 14,485,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,891,877. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.68 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.65.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at $403,141,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,988 shares of company stock worth $26,068,355 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.38.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

