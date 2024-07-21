Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Tops $0.0776 on Major Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.0776 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $77.64 million and $647,377.98 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000255 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00006285 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

