Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.78.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLY opened at $41.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,009,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,293,000 after acquiring an additional 290,842 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at $152,079,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,774,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,616,000 after acquiring an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,610,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,165,000 after acquiring an additional 353,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,953,000 after acquiring an additional 42,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

