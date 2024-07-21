Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.61.

ALIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Alight from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

In other news, COO Katie J. Rooney sold 47,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $340,220.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,880,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,482,153.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alight by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,198,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,247,000 after buying an additional 547,614 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 531,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alight by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,171,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,711 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alight by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 281,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 196,160 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alight by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,360,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,844,000 after purchasing an additional 263,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

ALIT stock opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.41 million. Analysts expect that Alight will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

