Alera Investment Advisors LLC Takes $258,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $4,412,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,497,041.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $4,412,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,497,041.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,730 shares of company stock valued at $30,218,549 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.72.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.26. The company had a trading volume of 18,038,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,122,340. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.06. The stock has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.46 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.