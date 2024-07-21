Alera Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMXC. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000.

Shares of EMXC stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $59.54. 1,771,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,856. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $47.76 and a one year high of $62.18. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.96 and a 200-day moving average of $57.08.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

