Alera Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LG Display by 307.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000.

Shares of LPL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.45. 140,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,115. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.24). LG Display had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

