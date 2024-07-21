Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Baird R W

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair lowered Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agenus in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $3.00) on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agenus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Agenus Price Performance

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.32. Agenus has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.58) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $28.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agenus will post -9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Agenus by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,850 shares during the period. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Agenus by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 107,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 27,137 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

