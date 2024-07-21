Aevo Price Tops $0.52 on Top Exchanges (AEVO)

Aevo (AEVO) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. In the last seven days, Aevo has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Aevo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000783 BTC on popular exchanges. Aevo has a total market capitalization of $446.11 million and approximately $40.54 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Aevo

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. Aevo’s official website is www.aevo.xyz. The official message board for Aevo is aevo.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 847,647,777.3123806 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.5547322 USD and is down -2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $37,628,486.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

