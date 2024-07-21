Aevo Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $473.23 Million (AEVO)

Aevo (AEVO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Aevo has traded up 18% against the dollar. One Aevo token can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00000827 BTC on popular exchanges. Aevo has a market cap of $473.23 million and $38.66 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aevo Token Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official website is www.aevo.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 847,647,013.3123806 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.56658305 USD and is up 2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $46,288,295.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using U.S. dollars.

