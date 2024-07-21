AECOM (NYSE:ACM) PT Lowered to $94.00 at KeyCorp

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AECOM’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AECOM from $110.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Get AECOM alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AECOM

AECOM Stock Performance

ACM stock opened at $89.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -990.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.37. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.72.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. AECOM’s payout ratio is -977.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in AECOM by 22.6% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,561,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,215,000 after purchasing an additional 472,944 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $159,060,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in AECOM by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 980,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,141,000 after buying an additional 26,079 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in AECOM by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 886,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,935,000 after acquiring an additional 79,760 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AECOM by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,923,000 after acquiring an additional 22,596 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AECOM

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.