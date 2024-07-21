Adshares (ADS) Price Hits $0.39 on Major Exchanges

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. In the last week, Adshares has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000580 BTC on major exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $15.16 million and approximately $669.58 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001178 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000663 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000603 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000525 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.
About Adshares
Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 38,749,013 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net.
The mission of Adshares is to become the global web3 advertising standard. Available to any media, websites, metaverses, games, social media, VR/AR, and mobile apps.
Adshares is creating infrastructure for decentralized advertising and providing the software to marketers, advertisers, agencies, media companies and the ad tech in general. The monetization is possible by joining the publisher network and making one’s space available as ad placements.
The implementation of our blockchain and software tools are highly scalable for the entire advertising market and may function as the default marketing planning solution for any companies, metaverses, and P2E blockchain games.”
Buying and Selling Adshares
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.
