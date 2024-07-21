Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL lessened its stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,053 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,526,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,847,000 after buying an additional 1,234,654 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Adecoagro by 10.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,932,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,379,000 after acquiring an additional 561,352 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth about $2,294,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 442,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 167,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGRO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 359,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,210. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.24. Adecoagro S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $976.83 million, a PE ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $261.78 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1682 per share. This is a boost from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Adecoagro’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGRO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adecoagro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

