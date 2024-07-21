Achain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.86 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and $5.86 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 99% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000913 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000666 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001629 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

