Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Accelerate Diagnostics Trading Down 0.9 %

AXDX stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.57.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,354,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 134,530 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned 6.25% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

