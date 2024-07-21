Acala Token (ACA) Market Cap Reaches $74.65 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last week, Acala Token has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0731 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $74.65 million and $2.53 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00010656 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009370 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,090.88 or 0.99994302 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000927 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011720 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00073401 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

ACA is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

