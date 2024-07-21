A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target Raised to $97.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.43.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $87.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.86 and its 200-day moving average is $83.71. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $64.14 and a 1 year high of $92.44.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,991,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,150,000 after purchasing an additional 76,037 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,973,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,589,000 after purchasing an additional 106,329 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,326,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,677,000 after acquiring an additional 68,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,176,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

